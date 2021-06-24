The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,909.50 ($24.95). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,899.50 ($24.82), with a volume of 400,839 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,583.89 ($20.69).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,905.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a PE ratio of -33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In other news, insider Clare Chapman acquired 456 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57). Also, insider John Heasley sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.36), for a total value of £41,090.97 ($53,685.62).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

