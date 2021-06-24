The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $1.89 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for $13.46 or 0.00038661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00034930 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000147 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,166,457 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

