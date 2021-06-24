The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 166,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,265,151 shares.The stock last traded at $70.66 and had previously closed at $65.39.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.
The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,974 shares of company stock valued at $50,231,235. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
