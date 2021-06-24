The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 166,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,265,151 shares.The stock last traded at $70.66 and had previously closed at $65.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,974 shares of company stock valued at $50,231,235. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.