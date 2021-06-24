The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Holdings Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,852,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Toro by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,671,000 after buying an additional 153,620 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after buying an additional 498,977 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,804,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

The Toro stock opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.83.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $414,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,587.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

