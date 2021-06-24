The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,914,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,141,534 shares during the period. The Southern makes up approximately 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,921,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 78,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 133,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.