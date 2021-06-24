The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.57.

SMPL stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.42. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 445,366 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

