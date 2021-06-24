The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.71.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.68. The stock had a trading volume of 671,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,231. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

