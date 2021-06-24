The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $305.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.71.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $191.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.68. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

