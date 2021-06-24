The Sandbox Achieves Market Cap of $140.46 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $140.46 million and $27.21 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.01372569 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.