The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Up 3.6%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $47.50. 2,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 511,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODP. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get The ODP alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The ODP’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,894 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The ODP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after buying an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The ODP by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.