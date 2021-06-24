The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $532.13 million, a PE ratio of 98.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

