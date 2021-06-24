The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

TCRR stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $665.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 326.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 65,772 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 59.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

