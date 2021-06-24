The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
TCRR stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $665.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 326.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 65,772 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 59.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.
Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.