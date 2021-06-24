The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of MNRIF stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00. Minor International Public has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.05.
About Minor International Public
Further Reading: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.