The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 17,364 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.33% of The Cooper Companies worth $251,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 43,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

COO traded up $3.30 on Thursday, reaching $390.99. 5,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.52. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

