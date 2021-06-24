The Berkeley Group’s (BKG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,298.20 ($69.22).

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,743 ($61.97) on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The company has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is £137.33.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Rachel Downey acquired 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27). Also, insider William Jackson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, with a total value of £45,900 ($59,968.64).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

