The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALL. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.30. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.