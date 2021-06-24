Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,207 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,808 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Proofpoint by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,664,000 after buying an additional 163,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.93. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFPT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

