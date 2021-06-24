Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 5,306 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

