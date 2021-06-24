Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 608,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 489,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SIX stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.