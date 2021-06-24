Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 526,848 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after buying an additional 345,907 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MXL stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $44.05.
In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,592 shares of company stock worth $6,448,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
