Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 526,848 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after buying an additional 345,907 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,592 shares of company stock worth $6,448,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

