Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

NYSE BOOT opened at $83.48 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $84.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

