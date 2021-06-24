TerraCredit Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $463,342.90 and approximately $8,043.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 96.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.