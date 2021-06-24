Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.30. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 1,709,317 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43). As a group, analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

