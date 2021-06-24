Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 153,730 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 126,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,747,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,878,000 after purchasing an additional 440,129 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

TPX stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

