Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $665.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,446 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,793 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

