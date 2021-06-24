TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino Sells 20,000 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roger M. Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00.

TechTarget stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $101.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.49 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in TechTarget by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

