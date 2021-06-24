Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Shares Down 3%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) shares were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $475.00 and last traded at $475.00. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $489.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCHBF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tecan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.61.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

