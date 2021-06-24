Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,383 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PROG were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,950,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,979,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRG opened at $48.25 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

