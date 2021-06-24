Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ExlService were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $105.79 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.88 and a one year high of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $522,197.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.