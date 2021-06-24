Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cabot were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cabot by 211.9% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 50,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cabot by 27.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,212 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cabot by 15.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $57.27 on Thursday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

