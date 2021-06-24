Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,721 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,094 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.65.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

