Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,664 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 153,703 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

