Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 648 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 609,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,222,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after acquiring an additional 422,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 317,563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $74.97 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

