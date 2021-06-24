TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,460. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.