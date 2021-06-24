TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires C$21,490.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,962.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$62.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$61.52 billion and a PE ratio of 26.36. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$66.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.13.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

