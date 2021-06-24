Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $25.14

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.14, but opened at $26.28. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 2,268 shares trading hands.

TSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -7.82.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

