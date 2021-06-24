Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading 4.1% Higher

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.03. 30,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,995,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 2.58.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.