Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading 4.1% Higher

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.03. 30,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,995,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 2.58.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.