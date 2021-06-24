Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Argus

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target upped by Argus from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.39.

NYSE:TGT opened at $237.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $237.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

