Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $18.65

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $17.27. Talos Energy shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 7,490 shares trading hands.

TALO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 857,836 shares of company stock worth $14,146,552. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 439,665 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Talos Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

