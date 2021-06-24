Talanx (ETR:TLX) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €34.72 ($40.85) and last traded at €34.68 ($40.80). 95,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.58 ($40.68).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €35.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

