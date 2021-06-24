Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post sales of $49.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.70 million and the highest is $49.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $35.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $219.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. 111,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,973. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.09.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.