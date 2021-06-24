Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post sales of $49.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.70 million and the highest is $49.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $35.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $219.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. 111,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,973. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.09.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

