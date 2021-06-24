Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 226,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

