Syntropy Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $427,519.00 (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $62.75 million and $427,519.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00021086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00606398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00077629 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 394,656,256 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

