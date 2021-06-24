Synthomer’s (SYNT) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 493.60 ($6.45).

SYNT stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 517.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 745.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 264.80 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38).

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

