Synchronoss Technologies’ (SNCR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a $9.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.18.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $107.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.