Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Rating Reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.40 price target on the software maker’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 204.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 1,150,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,448. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.03.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

