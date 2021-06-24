SWYFT (SWYFTT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,831.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a market cap of $17,550.11 and approximately $3,831.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.42 or 0.00607430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

