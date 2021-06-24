Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.66

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002031 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $8.52 million and $5.45 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00021207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.05 or 0.00605451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00077697 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,861,344 coins and its circulating supply is 12,897,020 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

