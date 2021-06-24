Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWDBY. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

