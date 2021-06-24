Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWDBY. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.
Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.89.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
