Superdry (LON:SDRY) Trading Up 0.7%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 431 ($5.63) and last traded at GBX 427.50 ($5.59). Approximately 962,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 570,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424.50 ($5.55).

Several research analysts have commented on SDRY shares. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £350.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 371.27.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

